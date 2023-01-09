My SHEEP Hears My Voice / Lucifer's Race/ mRNA Technology/Transhumanism

This has highlighted several things God has been leading me to think on for a while now and it was outlined briefly here that I wanted to share it in a short video. The Antichrist reveals himself when almost everyone will accept him as God. A person cannot inherit the kingdom of God if the Spirit of God cannot lead them in the war against the devil or against their own carnal mind that prefers a form of godliness that wars against God creates, and the devil corrupts. The devil deceives the whole world.





John 10:27-28

King James Version Bible

27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:





28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.





John 14:30

King James Version Bible

30 Hereafter I will not talk much with you: for the prince of this world cometh, and hath nothing in me.





Revelation 9:3-6

King James Version

3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.





4 And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.





5 And to them it was given that they should not kill them, but that they should be tormented five months: and their torment was as the torment of a scorpion, when he striketh a man.





6 And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.