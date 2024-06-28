PUTIN & Security Council - On deployment of intermediate & shorter range ground-based missiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH: President Putin convened a briefing session with the members of the Security Council to address the recent developments related to the Russian Federation's decision to unilaterally impose a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range ground-based missiles.
The meeting delved into a thorough discussion of the implications of this decision and its potential impact on international security and stability.