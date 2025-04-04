BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A question answered, IS TITHING STILL REQUIRED? MY BEST ANSWER
End the global reset
End the global reset
47 views • 4 weeks ago

this is a subject I hear from time to time. along with many other things. but I will go ahead and try to answer this the best I can because it is easier to do a video than it is it's right long emails and things like that. but I will start by saying there is a difference between tithing and giving. We are in a new covenant. and the rules change a little bit if you know what I mean. but I do not think anyone should be out building themselves a Joel olsteen home, but it is necessary to build the kingdom. both have to be taken into consideration.


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL


VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS


[email protected]


THIS IS THE VIDEO LINK FOR THE MAGMAR EARTHQUAKE AS WELL AS THE RED SUN AND THE SIGNS IN THE SKIES I THOUGHT YOU WOULD LIKE THIS AND FIND IT EXTREMELY INTERESTING


https://youtu.be/jN_qEye3mqg?si=XNUL1Wu82AZz_2gX

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
