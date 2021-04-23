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EXCLUSIVE: Oath Keepers Founder Responds to Accusations of Insurrection
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40 views • April 23, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Oath Keepers Founder Responds to Accusations of Insurrection
Stewart Rhodes of https://oathkeepers.org joins The Alex Jones Show in studio to respond to accusations of inciting an insurrection and what people should do to prepare their communities against the leftist push to collapse society. https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6081ffff252ea7030bed998d
Stewart Rhodes of https://oathkeepers.org joins The Alex Jones Show in studio to respond to accusations of inciting an insurrection and what people should do to prepare their communities against the leftist push to collapse society. https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6081ffff252ea7030bed998d
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