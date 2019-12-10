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Courts of Heaven Mentoring - December 10, 2019
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14 views • December 11, 2019
In this session of COH Mentoring, Dr. Ron Horner speaks from Isaiah 9:6-7 and how the Government of God always brings peace. He also spoke about dealing with false verdicts related to persecuted peoples and other topics. Register at www.courtsofheavenwebinar.com.
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