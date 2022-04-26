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SERGEY LAVROV EXCLUSIVE - ZELENSKY WANTED NUCLEAR WEAPONS - Minsk Agreement - INDIA old friend & Strategic Partner - 042522
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104 views • April 26, 2022
Finally a normal interview with two people speaking their mind without hysteria and interruptions.
According to Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, the current situation in Ukraine is a direct result of the US and West's desire to rule and dominate the world.
In an exclusive interview with India Today, he said, "The current events are rooted in the US and West's desire to rule the world. They wanted to show the world there would be no multipolarity, only unipolarity, and created a springboard [Ukraine] against us [Russia] at our borders. They pumped arms into Ukraine."
He added, "The real reason [for the war] is the complacency of most countries after World War II. They violated their promises to Russian leadership and started moving Nato eastward after the Soviet Union disappeared. They said it’s a defensive alliance and not a threat to Russian security."
According to Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, the current situation in Ukraine is a direct result of the US and West's desire to rule and dominate the world.
In an exclusive interview with India Today, he said, "The current events are rooted in the US and West's desire to rule the world. They wanted to show the world there would be no multipolarity, only unipolarity, and created a springboard [Ukraine] against us [Russia] at our borders. They pumped arms into Ukraine."
He added, "The real reason [for the war] is the complacency of most countries after World War II. They violated their promises to Russian leadership and started moving Nato eastward after the Soviet Union disappeared. They said it’s a defensive alliance and not a threat to Russian security."
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