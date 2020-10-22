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Revelation Red Pill Academy 11: Revelation Explained 7 Eyes, 7 Spirits of God, 2 Witnesses, 1 STONE
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29 views • October 22, 2020
Revelation...The Unveiling
I want to start with a quote from Charles Spurgeon
Salvation is a theme for which I would fain enlist every holy tongue. I am greedy after witnesses for the glorious gospel of the blessed God. O that Christ crucified were the universal burden of men of God. Your guess at the number of the beast, your Napoleonic speculations, your conjectures concerning a personal Antichrist —forgive me, I count them but mere bones for dogs; while men are dying, and hell is filling, it seems to me the veriest drivel to be muttering about an Armageddon at Sebastopol or Sadowa or Sedan, and peeping between the folded leaves of destiny to discover the fate of Germany. Blessed are they who read and hear the words of the prophecy of the Revelation, but the like blessing has evidently not fallen on those who pretend to expound it, for generation after generation of them have been proven to be in error by the mere lapse of time, and the present race will follow to the same inglorious sepulcher.
Follow Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/07/seven-eyes-seven-spirits-of-god-2.html

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