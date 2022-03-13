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Flawed Medical Science with Dr. Lee Merritt
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1674 views • March 13, 2022
Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
Dr. Lee Merritt, orthopedic surgeon, joins Dr. Andrew Kaufman for a conversation about medical fallacies and falsities in the modern mainstream narrative. A brave questioning of what is being called medical science.
Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom. Join Today!> https://truemedicinelibrary.com/compare-memberships
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa930-flawed-medical-science-with-dr.-lee-merritt.html
Dr. Lee Merritt, orthopedic surgeon, joins Dr. Andrew Kaufman for a conversation about medical fallacies and falsities in the modern mainstream narrative. A brave questioning of what is being called medical science.
Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom. Join Today!> https://truemedicinelibrary.com/compare-memberships
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa930-flawed-medical-science-with-dr.-lee-merritt.html
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