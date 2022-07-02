Miles Is Planning To Combine GTV With GETTR, And Deal With The Old Investment Issue

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https://gnews.org/post/phlqedee
The name for our platform was originally named AIAI, technologically was not satisfactory to our investors, so they shut it down. I said, you need to take care of the investment from our fellow fighters. You need to move them to GETTR. I hope investors of GETTR can agree. To have all the old investors of GTV convert their shares to GETTR shares