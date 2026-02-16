Date: Feb. 16, 2026. Lesson 31-2026. Title: The Decision of the Wicked

Proverbs 21:7–8 contrasts the self-destructive nature of wickedness with the clarity of a pure life. The violence of the wicked drags them down because they refuse to act justly, while the path of the guilty is twisted and unstable. In contrast, the conduct of the pure is upright and transparent before God. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how injustice ultimately consumes those who practice it, why moral crookedness leads to collapse, and how walking in purity keeps one’s path straight and secure.

Lesson 31-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com