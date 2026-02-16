BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Feb. 16, 2026. Lesson 31-2026. Title: The Decision of the Wicked
11 views • 22 hours ago

Proverbs 21:7–8 contrasts the self-destructive nature of wickedness with the clarity of a pure life. The violence of the wicked drags them down because they refuse to act justly, while the path of the guilty is twisted and unstable. In contrast, the conduct of the pure is upright and transparent before God. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how injustice ultimately consumes those who practice it, why moral crookedness leads to collapse, and how walking in purity keeps one’s path straight and secure.

Lesson 31-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


