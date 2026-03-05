Low IQ Shedding and the Urgency of AI Adoption, an interview with Chris Martenson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A harsh reality is emerging: people who ignore AI risk falling behind quickly. Those who dive in often experience a “mind-expansion moment”—realizing how much productivity and creativity AI unlocks. In a rapidly evolving economy, learning to work with AI isn’t optional anymore. It’s becoming essential for survival in the digital age.
#AIAdoption #FutureOfWork #DigitalTransformation #TechMindset #AIRevolution #Innovation
