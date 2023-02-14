Quo Vadis





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Ivanka on the Permanent Sign





Ivanka Ivanković Elez was born on June 21, 1966. in Bijakovići, Medjugorje parish.





She was the first to see when Our Lady appeared.





She had daily apparitions until May 7, 1985.





On that day, entrusting her with the tenth secret, Our Lady told her that throughout her life she would have an apparition once a year - on the anniversary of the apparition on June 25.





Ivanka is married, has three children, lives with her family in Medjugorje.





The prayer intention that she entrusted to her is an intention for the family.





Ivanka always testifies that she is living proof that life after this life exists because she had the opportunity to see her mother five times, who died two months before the apparitions of Our Lady.





This was also the case during the last daytime apparition that Ivanka had, and that apparition lasted an hour.





She was then able to hug and kiss her mother and she told her how proud she was of her.





Ivanka says that she saw her mother just as she sees other people, that she was beautiful and that there were no signs of illness or exhaustion that caused her to die so young.





Ivanka always repeats that it is a testimony for the whole world, not only for her, that there really is life after death.





During the years of apparitions, Our Lady entrusted Ivanka with the future of the world and the future of the church.





Ivanka will announce it when the time is right.





In a church newspaper, she spoke about Our Lady's secrets and the sign that Our Lady will leave on Apparition Hill in Bijakovići!





What can you tell us about the secrets that Our Lady entrusted to you?





She entrusted me with ten secrets.





They talk about the future of the Church and the world.





I don't know if all the secrets are the same for all seers, but I know that one is the same for us: the one that talks about the sign that Our Lady will leave on Apparition Hill.





The secrets will be revealed when Our Lady tells us.





We didn't talk about secrets between us, maybe they are the same, maybe not.





We just need to pray and recognize Our Lady's motherly love.





The path we need to follow seems easy to us, but it is filled with ups and downs.





Only through prayer and open hearts can we reach the right path.





And about the sign on Apparition Hill?





The sign is one of the secrets. I know when it will happen and what it looks like.





The sign will be permanent, visible and indestructible.





Our Lady will leave a sign for those who do not believe, for non-believers.





We just need to pray, pray, pray.





Nothing else matters, neither the secret nor the sign.





God gives so many graces to everyone, and we are not yet aware of it.





