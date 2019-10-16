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Black White & Read All Over - Something to Stew On
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2 views • October 16, 2019
We're still in recovery mode after the epic taste test that went down last week. Neither Victor or Ryan were willing to try macaroni and cheese with pumpkin, so the focus had to shift solely back to comics this week... but that's not a bad thing! October is yet another 5-Wednesday month and the trend continues where that is no longer a bad thing.
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