Scott Schara lost his daughter Grace at 19 years old, Rebecca Charles lost her daughter Danielle at 28, and David Dobson lost his son Ares at 13 to Covid death protocols. Their stories are familiar now. The hospitals admit them for Covid and then pressure the parents/guardians to submit to the government-mandated protocols intended to kill the patients rather than save them. Numerous lies for money.

Full article at, https://www.savedandloved.com/post/hospital-killing-lanes-covid-death-protocols

Please subscribe or donate at my site, www.savedandloved.com

If you lost someone with similar hospital protocols, you could contact Scott Scharaat his website. Scott also has his podcast to share much more on these topics regularly. He is your best resource to learn more and make more connections.







Scott's Social Media:

Website: www.OurAmazingGrace.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GraceEmilysDad

Telegram: https://t.me/+zLHu3Kfv1GRkOGMx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OurAmazingGrace

Deprogramming Podcast on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162

Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Report a Sentinel Event: https://www.truthforhealth.org/report-sentinel-event







