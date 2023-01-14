Scott Schara lost his daughter Grace at 19 years old, Rebecca Charles lost her daughter Danielle at 28, and David Dobson lost his son Ares at 13 to Covid death protocols. Their stories are familiar now. The hospitals admit them for Covid and then pressure the parents/guardians to submit to the government-mandated protocols intended to kill the patients rather than save them. Numerous lies for money.
Full article at, https://www.savedandloved.com/post/hospital-killing-lanes-covid-death-protocols
Please subscribe or donate at my site, www.savedandloved.com
If you lost someone with similar hospital protocols, you could contact Scott Scharaat his website. Scott also has his podcast to share much more on these topics regularly. He is your best resource to learn more and make more connections.
Scott's Social Media:
Website: www.OurAmazingGrace.net
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GraceEmilysDad
Telegram: https://t.me/+zLHu3Kfv1GRkOGMx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OurAmazingGrace
Deprogramming Podcast on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162
Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Report a Sentinel Event: https://www.truthforhealth.org/report-sentinel-event
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.