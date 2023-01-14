Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hospital Killing Lanes--Covid Death Protocols
5 views
channel image
Saved and Loved
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Scott Schara lost his daughter Grace at 19 years old, Rebecca Charles lost her daughter Danielle at 28, and David Dobson lost his son Ares at 13 to Covid death protocols. Their stories are familiar now. The hospitals admit them for Covid and then pressure the parents/guardians to submit to the government-mandated protocols intended to kill the patients rather than save them. Numerous lies for money.

Full article at,  https://www.savedandloved.com/post/hospital-killing-lanes-covid-death-protocols

Please subscribe or donate at my site, www.savedandloved.com

If you lost someone with similar hospital protocols, you could contact Scott Scharaat his website. Scott also has his podcast to share much more on these topics regularly.  He is your best resource to learn more and make more connections.


Scott's Social Media:

Website:  www.OurAmazingGrace.net

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/GraceEmilysDad

Telegram:  https://t.me/+zLHu3Kfv1GRkOGMx

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/OurAmazingGrace

Deprogramming Podcast on Rumble:  https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162

Newsletter:  https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Report a Sentinel Event: https://www.truthforhealth.org/report-sentinel-event



Keywords
deathmurderhospitalsmasksprotocolsicucovidremdesivir

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket