Advantages of Disposable Ammunition Belts for Russian Machine Guns

We have previously published the advantages of disposable ammunition belts for Russian machine guns.

The footage shows the storage method for NATO ammunition (7.62x51, .308) in boxes ⚡️

Note: the belts are disposable, stored pre-loaded with 200 rounds in vacuum packaging, not in metal cans.





✨That is, when working with NATO machine gun belts, the algorithm is as follows: open the box, load the ready-made belt into the weapon, and start firing.

For our forces, the process is: open the metal can with the cartridges, find a clean machine gun belt, load it manually or with a Rakov machine, only after all these lengthy manipulations will the machine gun crew be ready for combat. These procedures are not always convenient to perform in the dirt of the trenches.

We ask our dear gunsmiths to pay attention to the approach of the evil foreigners to the use of modern technologies in the military industry.