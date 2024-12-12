BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Advantages of Disposable Ammunition Belts for Russian Machine Guns
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • 4 months ago

Advantages of Disposable Ammunition Belts for Russian Machine Guns

We have previously published the advantages of disposable ammunition belts for Russian machine guns.

The footage shows the storage method for NATO ammunition (7.62x51, .308) in boxes ⚡️

Note: the belts are disposable, stored pre-loaded with 200 rounds in vacuum packaging, not in metal cans.


✨That is, when working with NATO machine gun belts, the algorithm is as follows: open the box, load the ready-made belt into the weapon, and start firing.

For our forces, the process is: open the metal can with the cartridges, find a clean machine gun belt, load it manually or with a Rakov machine, only after all these lengthy manipulations will the machine gun crew be ready for combat. These procedures are not always convenient to perform in the dirt of the trenches.

We ask our dear gunsmiths to pay attention to the approach of the evil foreigners to the use of modern technologies in the military industry.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy