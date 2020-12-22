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MANDELA EFFECT (IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - MR. ROGERS) - BRIAN STAVELEY (VIDEO)
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61 views • December 22, 2020
I use to have over 100 Mandela Effects posted on my FaceBook and YouTube Channels before they were deleted by Big Tech back in Jan. and Feb. 2020. Most people on earth have no clue we live in a holographic reality with multiple dimensions and multiple timelines. Do research on what the Mandela Effect is, because IT IS REALITY. Things often get changed, and the mass memory of "MOST" people remember what it was before the "TIMELINE" change. When I say things get changed, I don't mean a current change, but I mean a change that goes back in time several years, and THE REALITY THAT MOST PEOPLE KNOW FOR SURE EXISTED, NEVER HAS EXISTED IN THIS CURRENT REALITY. I call this current reality the DUMB AND DUMBER Timeline or the IDIOCRACY Timeline because words get misspelled, meanings get screwed up, and on and on. Actual physical objects that you own will change, but most of the mass population, including yourself, will remember the reality, before the change. The thing is that you can find RESIDUE of the original that for some reason did not get changed, or sometimes you can find BOTH REALITIES SIMULTANEOUSLY and so-called "official sources" will tell you they have no idea where you got such an item because it has never existed in this current timeline. Once you Wake Up and become Conscious to the Holographic Reality you live in, it greatly helps to speed up your Awakening. Brian Staveley does a great job with Mandela Effects, so I will be sharing a ton of his videos to help Awaken more of my followers to what the Mandela Effect is and how it works. Most people are UNABLE to become CONSCIOUS to this TRUTH, but it only takes finding ONE CHANGE that you know for sure happened, then you're Awakening will kick into high gear. I will only being sharing the ones that I KNOW FOR SURE HAVE CHANGED IN MY REALITY. Enjoy this research, but for most it will be like Colonel Nathan R. Jessup (aka Jack Nicholson) said in the movie a Few Good Men, "YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!"
Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Staveley at The Real News Online
http://www.therealnewsonline.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Staveley at The Real News Online
http://www.therealnewsonline.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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