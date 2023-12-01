Conspiracies Prove Reality – Wake Up – Step Up

Many of the conspiracy theories of yesterday have become the conspiracy facts and realities of today
GHWB - The NEW WORLD ORDER
One World Government
One World Military
One World Justice System
One World Currency
Global Depopulation
JFK-RFK-MLK-Malcom X
The CIA’s Mocking Bird Media
MK Ultra
False Flags
Indoctrination vs. Education
1913 Great American coupe
Money as debt
Child and human Sex trafficking
Caviezal Sound of Freedom
Harvesting of Adrenachrome
Clones CGI etc.
Whose real? Whose not?
Who's dead? Whose alive?
The gig is up. Truths being revealed. Nothing can stop what’s coming and what’s coming in my view is serious trouble including potential kinetic war of sorts on the streets of America, actually already begun if you look closely. The next 9 months to a year will be biblical.
II: The 40K FootView
Intel and Insights: An excerpt from interview with Juan O'Savin - The Economy
For full 30-minute interview click here:
III: Action
God, Trump, Flynn Military White Hats need your help – Enlist!
Action Changes Things – Things You Can Do To Fight This War
Access To PDF Doc.
SIV: News Bites and Closing Comments / Announcements
Economic News
J6 - Video of Capitol Police Throwing a Grandma Down a Flight of 10 Steps – TWICE!
New York: Courts Pave Way for Quarantine Camps
Intel from NY source
Battlefield America
Killing Trump
Announcements
Closing Comments
Final Words
