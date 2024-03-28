Create New Account
Итоги акции "Полдник против Путина"
GrannikEndEva
1 Subscribers
2 views
Published Thursday

Оригинал видео: Итоги акции "Полдник против Путина" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiAbkpZCgOg

 На каналах: Elena Vasiljeva https://www.youtube.com/@ElenaVasiljeva

             Elena Vasileva news: https://www.youtube.com/@elenavasilevanews6192

             Elena Vasiljeva Fin: https://www.youtube.com/@elenavasiljevafin5540

 Видео Елены Борисовны Васильевой. Создано при моём участии.

 Путин приказал ФСБ найти всех «предателей» и не допустить «смуты»

 https://www.moscowtimes.ru/2024/03/19/putin-prikazal-fsb-naiti-vseh-predatelei-inedopustit-smuti-a124948

russiagrannikelenavasiljeva

