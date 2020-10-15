© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tweet Series Day 29 (Oct 15, 2020)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @JessicaSimpson. She was a childhood star and luckily a well-adjusted adult. She told her tale about being molested, and it was very sad. I hope she has found peace with it because I know what the damage it can do. I know her fellow #Mousketeer, @xtina, has been through some tough times. Remember when @AmandaBynes shaved her head? How about the life of #DemiLavato? Remember when #MylieCyrus was a normal kid? I know that another Mouseketeer @BritneySpears has been through the worst. She was a Mousketeer and a very young age. She was on @MTV promoting her sexuality at a very young age. I guess the “Merchants of Cool” really got to her. Look at her life; she married a lowlife, had another marriage annulled, shaved her head, and she was locked in her house by her loving father for her own good. Britney is a sad tale. It just shows what being sexualized at a young age can do. Did I forget to mention her ex-boyfriend who also a Mouse kid (their name keeps coming up a lot somehow). He was involved in a scandal at the biggest game of the year. It sounds like he may have been sexualized as well. I do not have any proof, all I know is that today, he is one of many apologists for people who destroyed our country. Sad Justin, just sad.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @Simone_Biles. She is a gymnast that represents the USA. I need to look at her record to see all that she has accomplished, but I’m sure it is impressive. Another strong female athlete is @SerenaWilliams. She plays the great sport of #Tennis. I hope more Americans start playing Tennis again. It was fantastic in the 80s, and Serena reminds us of what having the heart of a champion is all about. She reminds me of someone that I will have to tear apart in the future. Just know that it is good that you helped break up the “Boys Club” (no matter how you did it). Politics is for everybody, not just men but for strong women too. To All the Strong Women in Politics today, I Salute You!
Note—Play “Gov. Noem Explains South Dakota Kept Covid Cases Low Without Locking Down”
https://youtu.be/wlUkKPcwc0k; #IWishYouWereMyGovenor #StrongWomenKickAss @KristiNoem and @IngrahamAngle is awesome too.
Note—Show picture of the #CelebrityTenPackofLosers
#CelebrityTenPackofLosers; What a bunch of Losers #NeverForget #LockThemUp
Note—Play Beck “Loser”
https://youtu.be/YgSPaXgAdzE; @SteveCarell @DonCheadle @halsey #JanelleMonáe @CynthiaNixon @pattonoswalt @Sethrogen @rejectedjokes @Harry_Styles @chrissyteigen #AHC #LockThemUp
Note—Show picture of More Losers
Headline right on Time. More Woke Losers.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @Simone_Biles. She is a gymnast that represents the USA. I need to look at her record to see all that she has accomplished, but I’m sure it is impressive. Another strong female athlete is @SerenaWilliams. She plays the great sport of #Tennis. I hope more Americans start playing Tennis again. It was fantastic in the 80s, and Serena reminds us of what having the heart of a champion is all about. She reminds me of someone that I will have to tear apart in the future. Just know that it is good that you helped break up the “Boys Club” (no matter how you did it). Politics is for everybody, not just men but for strong women too. To All the Strong Women in Politics today, I Salute You!
Note—Play “Gov. Noem Explains South Dakota Kept Covid Cases Low Without Locking Down”
https://youtu.be/wlUkKPcwc0k; #IWishYouWereMyGovenor #StrongWomenKickAss @KristiNoem and @IngrahamAngle is awesome too.
Note—Show picture of the #CelebrityTenPackofLosers
#CelebrityTenPackofLosers; What a bunch of Losers #NeverForget #LockThemUp
Note—Play Beck “Loser”
https://youtu.be/YgSPaXgAdzE; @SteveCarell @DonCheadle @halsey #JanelleMonáe @CynthiaNixon @pattonoswalt @Sethrogen @rejectedjokes @Harry_Styles @chrissyteigen #AHC #LockThemUp
Note—Show picture of More Losers
Headline right on Time. More Woke Losers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.