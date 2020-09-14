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What Pisses Me Off About "See Something, Say Something"
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17 views • September 14, 2020
Additional details about the plethora of warning signs prior to the Orlando Terrorist Attack are as revolting as they are unsurprising. Is one more level of government bureaucracy really what is necessary to stop people like Omar Mateen?
Source: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2016/06/16/gun-shop-owners-declined-sell-orlando-jihadi-reported-authorities/
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Source: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2016/06/16/gun-shop-owners-declined-sell-orlando-jihadi-reported-authorities/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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