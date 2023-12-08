Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FBI's Misuse of Warrantless Surveillance Powers Needs to be Examined: Col. John Mills
channel image
GalacticStorm
2178 Subscribers
Shop now
12 views
Published a day ago

FBI's Misuse of Warrantless Surveillance Powers Needs to be Examined

RealAmericasVoice


Col. John Mills tells John Fredericks that it’s time to reassess the FBI’s abuse of FISA Section 702 and how it violates Americans’ privacy.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #OutsideTheBeltway here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/outside-the-beltway/

Keywords
fbisurveillancenational securitytrending newsgovernment abusedata privacyfisa section 702

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket