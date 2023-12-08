FBI's Misuse of Warrantless Surveillance Powers Needs to be Examined: Col. John Mills

FBI's Misuse of Warrantless Surveillance Powers Needs to be Examined
RealAmericasVoice
Col. John Mills tells John Fredericks that it’s time to reassess the FBI’s abuse of FISA Section 702 and how it violates Americans’ privacy.
