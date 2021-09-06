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Extraordinary Claims Require Extraordinary Evidence | YouTube Comments - Rebutted!
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70 views • September 06, 2021
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Stefan Molyneux dives into the hive mind of YouTube comments and responds to feedback on ‘The Atheist’s Burdon of Proof” and “Why 'Rights Don't Exist' in 7 Minutes.” Do the laws of physics break down at the edge of the universe? Has Stefan joined the anti-platypus lobby? Find out now - in this first installment of this brand new regular series!
The Atheist’s Burden of Proof
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQdvqUbFt8w
Why 'Rights Don't Exist' in 7 Minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmf85chshL0
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Stefan Molyneux dives into the hive mind of YouTube comments and responds to feedback on ‘The Atheist’s Burdon of Proof” and “Why 'Rights Don't Exist' in 7 Minutes.” Do the laws of physics break down at the edge of the universe? Has Stefan joined the anti-platypus lobby? Find out now - in this first installment of this brand new regular series!
The Atheist’s Burden of Proof
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQdvqUbFt8w
Why 'Rights Don't Exist' in 7 Minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmf85chshL0
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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