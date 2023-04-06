Tom Renz | Naming the Missouri RINO'S

Today we found out which Republicans in Missouri are voting NO on House Bill 1169. Please reach out to them and let them know how disappointed you are that they don't back informed consent and #WETHEPEOPLE. #hb1169 #InformedConsent #Nuremberg2 #GodWins #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





