P.1 Ben Falconer, public servants, treated like dirt in W.A. for not Covid complying MVI_7783

A stalwart small group of Western Australian public servants, including policeman Ben Falconer, courageously stood up to the brutish McGowan regime, and declined to be Covid-19 ‘vaccinated’. Huge legal expenses, distress, and life-disruption later, and our government is still punishing these heroes.
Disclaimer: my pejoratives directed at Mark McGowan, Dr Andy
Robertson, Commissioner Col Blanch, etc., are my opinions only, and may be well
off mark.
