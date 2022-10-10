Create New Account
P.1 Ben Falconer, public servants, treated like dirt in W.A. for not Covid complying MVI_7783
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a month ago |
A stalwart small group of Western Australian public servants, including policeman Ben Falconer, courageously stood up to the brutish McGowan regime, and declined to be Covid-19 ‘vaccinated’. Huge legal expenses, distress, and life-disruption later, and our government is still punishing these heroes.

Disclaimer: my pejoratives directed at Mark McGowan, Dr Andy Robertson, Commissioner Col Blanch, etc., are my opinions only, and may be well off mark.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsemergency powerswestern australiacovid-19sunday timespremier mark mcgowandr andy robertsoncommissioner col blanchcommissioner chris dawsonben falconerjudicial system corruptionexhorbitant legal fees

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
