Melissa Ciummei - How will the queens head currency end?

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There are no certainties just possibilities and probabilities. Inevitably this physical currency will no longer be legal tender, the timing of the death could not have been better for the agenda. The possibilities to tax and control under CBDC are immense and the probability of them being used is high IMO. Watch what they do until then, banning certain transactions, closing accounts etc….seems they can’t wait for adoption.