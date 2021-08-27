The Silent War Ep. 6089: Total Treason: America Betrayed, Mass Death in Kabul

In this episode of The Silent War-Texas Gov Issues New Ban On Vaccine MandatesArizona's Attorney General Dropped a 61million dollar ultimatum on Maricopa County.More abuse of Democrats political prisoners.Corrupt Obama Judge Sanctions Lin Wood and Sidney PowellNot only did the Democrat regime pull out of Afghanistan and abandon American Civilians, While Arming the Taliban with a top 30 military and importing unvetted terrorists into our nations military armories - but it doesn't end there, oh no! They have also given a kill list of US names in Afghanistan to ... the TALIBAN!Mass bombings in the Kabul Airport, many dead including US soldiers.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat