X22 REPORT Ep. 3144b - The People See The “Fifth Column”, Narrative Shift, Crosshairs Are Now On Obama

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3144b - August 20, 2023





The People See The “Fifth Column”, Narrative Shift, Crosshairs Are Now On Obama





The [DS] is now building the narrative that Covid is back, this is all in preparation for the election. They need to cheat and they will try, but this time around I do not believe the people will go along with the tyrannical mandates, the people will fight back.





Obama is now in the crosshairs, information is being brought out so they can begin to make the connection. Change of batter coming. The people can now see the fifth column, the [DS] fear is the people awaken.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.









