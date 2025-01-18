© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Day of the Lord was 2000 years ago, according to the Bible. Most of us believe Jesus, James, Paul, John, the disciples, and others were "mistaken" in their belief some of them would live to see the Day of the Lord. Most believe we are right and they were wrong. Take another look. Maybe we are wrong and they were right. Some of those 2000 lived to see the Day of the Lord.