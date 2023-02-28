THOERYS NOW FACTS

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https://twitter.com/RealMattCouch/status/1630251709040672769 https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/no-15-minute-cities-arent-a-threat-to-civil-liberties/2023/02/27/99c20048-b660-11ed-b0df-8ca14de679ad_story.html
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https://dnyuz.com/2023/02/27/murdoch-acknowledges-fox-news-hosts-endorsed-election-fraud-falsehoods/
https://reason.com/2023/02/27/scotus-says-domestic-spying-is-too-secret-to-be-challenged-in-court/
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/china-covid-19-wuhan/2023/02/27/id/1110392/
https://thehill.com/policy/international/3875840-yellen-in-kyiv-to-meet-with-zelensky/
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