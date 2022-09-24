U.S. Sanctions Iran’s ‘Morality Police’

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https://gnews.org/post/p1oxg412b
09/23/2022 The killing of a young woman in custody by Iranian morality police led to days of protests in Iran. In response, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Iran’s morality police and senior security officials, condemning them for abuses and violence against Iranian women and violations of the rights of peaceful protesters