Eric Metaxas Joins Amanda Grace: Covering the War in Israel and What’s Going on in America
Published Wednesday

Amanda and American, Conservative Talk Show Host, Eric Metaxas, discuss the ongoing war in Israel and how America has been involved. You won’t want to miss this explosive interview! Tune in Oct. 24 @5pm ET.

