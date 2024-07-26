Tribulation: The Last 7 Years Explained 07/26/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered what will happen in the 7-Year Tribulation? Some folks believe it will only last 3 and a half years. Today Pastor Stan shares with us what the Bible teaches on the Tribulation, how long it will last and what we can expect from the Antichrist coming forth during this time.
00:00 - The Last 3 Years
05:59 - Chart Explained
08:25 - The Feasts
09:21 - Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy
11:43 - Seven Year Tribulation
12:44 - Mahdi: Antichrist
24:20 - God’s Warnings to America
