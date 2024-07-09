The truth of Jesus Christ is the only saving light

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #102; Jesus came to bring a SWORD of truth, as HE spoke of in Matthew 10. Truth will divide because the cosmic system is so filled with counterfeits and lies that once the singular truth of the BIBLE is revealed all darkness is exposed. Truth is singular and powerful and so very pure, it is the mind of Christ, bible doctrine.