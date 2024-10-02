IS THIS THE BEGINNING OF THE EXPOSURE ₪ OF THE WORLDWIDE CHILD TRAFFICKING RING❓

NEW: Woman bawls in court as video footage of Kentucky sheriff Shawn Stines k*lling Judge Kevin Mullins is shown.





Stines is accused of m*rdering his longtime friend after seeing something on his cellphone.





New details reveal that after Mullins and Stines had lunch together, the pair met in the judge’s office.





“I was told Sheriff Stines tried to call his daughter, and tried to call his daughter from the judge's phone also,” Kentucky State Police Det. Clayton Stamper said.





Stines asked Mullins for his phone and reportedly tried calling his daughter.





Just seconds after seeing the judge's phone, Stines got up and began sh**ting.





Stines’ daughter has been interviewed by police.





When he was being arrested, Stines allegedly said: “They're trying to k*dnap my wife and kid.”





