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Testing High Quality Faraday Bags - EMP/EMF Protection & Anti-Tracking/Hacking
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72 views • March 20, 2022
In this video I test the effectiveness of a number of different types of bags used for EMP/EMF protection, and some bags with Anti-Hacking & Tracking technology. These are now available at disasterpreparer.com
Nest-Z Bags:
https://bit.ly/DPNESTZ
NX Bags:
https://bit.ly/DPNXbag
JACKET Bags:
Phone: https://bit.ly/DPphoneJACKET
Tablet: https://bit.ly/DPtabletJACKET
Laptop: https://bit.ly/DPlaptopJACKET
Dry Bag/Backpack:
https://bit.ly/DPdrybag
Shared from and subscribe to:
empdoctor
https://www.youtube.com/user/disasterprepper/videos
Nest-Z Bags:
https://bit.ly/DPNESTZ
NX Bags:
https://bit.ly/DPNXbag
JACKET Bags:
Phone: https://bit.ly/DPphoneJACKET
Tablet: https://bit.ly/DPtabletJACKET
Laptop: https://bit.ly/DPlaptopJACKET
Dry Bag/Backpack:
https://bit.ly/DPdrybag
Shared from and subscribe to:
empdoctor
https://www.youtube.com/user/disasterprepper/videos
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