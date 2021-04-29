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The New Normal is Medical Experiments on Children | The Crowhouse
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152 views • April 29, 2021
Max Igan | The Crowhouse | April 29th, 2021

“Without deviation progress is not possible.” ― Frank Zappa

What's Her Face - Maddie's Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GKIFgmm7xI

Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force]
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021

World Alternative Media - MASS Death In India? Or FAKE NEWS? - Australian Government Says Vax Is POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jXIysZ9u8vhM/

Australians who defy New Zealand bubble to travel to another country could face prison
https://www.9news.com.au/national/new-zealand-travel-bubble-australia-coronavirus-international-travel-ban/28a7449c-de8c-4313-b9a0-2f8ab7d02bf3

Windsor, Ont store posts sign barring those who received the COVID-19 vaccine from shopping inside
https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/windsor-ont-store-posts-sign-barring-those-who-received-the-covid-19-vaccine-from-shopping-inside-1.5390844

Scotland: Holyrood could have ‘radical opportunity’ to introduce basic income system
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19224718.holyrood-radical-opportunity-introduce-basic-income-system/?fbclid=IwAR2O3ByeAN8Q5Gs1FrbTKkTRJmmSolP7hsLQX4i9ezHy0XIY3PcKxNc4QgM

Annastacia Palaszczuk admits you can't go abroad even after vaccine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/annastacia-palaszczuk-admits-you-cant-go-abroad-even-after-vaccine/ar-BB1fPSQe?ocid=mailsignout&;li=AAgfLCP

Scientists Create Early Embryos That Are Part Human, Part Monkey
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/04/15/987164563/scientists-create-early-embryos-that-are-part-human-part-monkey

London doctor describes ‘unprecedented’ level of sickness after COVID injection
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/london-doctor-describes-unprecedented-level-of-sickness-after-covid-injection

MASS MURDER: 3,486 DEATHS in the U.S. Following COVID Injections in 4 Months: More Vaccine Deaths Recorded Than the Past 15 Years COMBINED
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/mass-murder-3486-deaths-in-the-u-s-following-covid-injections-in-4-months-more-vaccine-deaths-recorded-than-the-past-15-years-combined/

Covid-19 vaccine turned woman's legs into 'giant blisters' and left her in wheelchair
https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2021/04/covid-19-vaccine-turned-womans-legs.html

Police Chased Out of Hyde Park After Attacking Peaceful Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dBeRAzqEYI

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/JsCu2uAFcQiP/
The Crowhouse
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