UK Businesses Are Decoupling From China Over Political Climate

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https://gnews.org/post/p12jya705
07/31/2022 Spotlight on China: Director General of the Confederation of British Industry Tony Danker says UK businesses are moving their supply chains away from China over political climate, they anticipate that British politicians will inevitably accelerate towards a decoupled world from China