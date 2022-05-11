Miles Guo: Putin received two pieces of intelligence during the Victory Day Parade at the Red Square: potential riot and potential decapitations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/10/2022 Miles Guo: Putin received two pieces of intelligence during the Victory Day Parade at the Red Square: 1) there would be a protest by 700,000 to 1.2 million people, which may be turned into a riot, and 2) multiple attempts were made to locate him on site from various directions in the air, making him worry about potential decapitations