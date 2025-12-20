DEATH JABBED TV STAR DIES SUDDENLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**December 15, 2025**
Rachael Carpani, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actress, Dead at 45
Rachael Carpani, an Australian actress best known for 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'Against the Wall,' had died. She was 45.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=k9Cu2zhskfk
Rachael Carpani
Aaaand a little sneak peak of my first time back in front of a 📸 2 days ago 😳……no hospital gown, no awesome surgery socks …. (have to admit I miss the comfort 🤓🤓🤓)
*
So just a few snippets …zero filters / zero re-touch-ups but definitely some makeup goin'
on 💋😉!!
*
Definitely been a while , my face was in a little makeup shock 💄 😅
*
Aaaand turns out 90% of the shots were of me sitting on the floor in front of an electrical outlet hoping I wasn't making an ass of myself 🤔
(See last pic 😅)
*
But here are a few early ones 📸more to come a bit later . (Further proof of life 😂🙌)
*
*
*
*
#photoshoot #noideawhatimdoing
welcome back to #makeup Carpani mug🤓💄🤓 @lisamanncreativemanagement @afa_primetalent
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C4S1dQkvGI2/?img_index=1
**202 weeks ago (approximately 2023-2024)**
rachcarpani
•
Sydney, Australia
1,351 likes
Boost juice 🧃
*
*
*
*
*
#boostershot #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ ✊🧡
Edited · 202w
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CZVXDJDPg3d/
**225 weeks ago (approximately 2021)**
rachcarpani
225w
Got 5G.😎.
*
*
#ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ #2ndjab #vaccinated
*
*
Yep I still 😷 #wearamask because it will take 3 weeks to get the highest amount of immunity from these shots . Even then I will wear one - as , though it's unlikely - I can still get it and give it to someone vulnerable, like the unvaccinated. So will still #maskup
*
(FYI :This is a happy day 🎉❤️🎂🥂….I am lucky enough to get my 2nd jab the day after my birthday-or rather my "U.S. Birthday" 😎🎉…& just in case anyone decides to rain 🌧 all over this …or attempt to hijack this or segue into comments or rants about "rights" to not wear a mask/not vaccinate/microchips &other ridiculousness….
🌻
PLEASE take into account that severe lockdowns, infection rates , access to certain vaccines and therefore all kinds feelings are currently present & happening simultaneously in all parts of the world 🌎 .
🌻
In #australia people are literally falling over themselves to get vaccinated - especially now young people....you could say we "under-ordered 🙄".
💜
So if you want to REALLY want to help me celebrate(with a person who until now hasn't enjoyed Birthdays…😉).
💜
instead of presents this year I'm asking people to head to the LINK IN MY BIO during my Birthday Month to donate to help end Period Poverty.
💜
All women have the right to their dignity- and no one should have to go without period products , especially during a time when those already in crisis are most vulnerable- some in areas that are severely locked down.Help me stock these vending machines, give women FREE access to pads and tampons so every woman has the right to their dignity .
💜
Tap the LINK IN MY BIO-donate & you automatically enter the draw to win a one off piece of #mcleodsdaughters memorabilia.A huge (Carpani size😎🙌) original poster not released to the public but to celebrate the premiere of the show 20 years ago this August 💜💜💜thanks to @posiewriter the creator and writer and #queen who generously donated this amazing piece of Aussie TV history .
💜
#thankyou SO much to those who have already gone there & donated . I have seen all your messages & ADORE YOU ALL
💜💜💜
Love & light Rach xxx
@sharethedignityaustralia