"God Endured, and So Must We - But No One Knows Where That Red Line Is"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warns against those dismissing Russia as a "paper tiger." Russia has patience, he says, but that patience has limits. And the fact that no one knows exactly where the red line is - that, in his words, is a feature, not a flaw.

Adding from Sergey Lavrov:

We're not even in the middle, we're just at the beginning of the path to a multipolar world — Lavrov

This will be a historic, painful era, because we will have to abandon old habits, he added

Adding more from Lavrov:

The EU advertises the fact that they have refused Russian energy as a success but no one shows the statistics — Lavrov

"It shows how much more expensive the gas that Europe buys not from Russia but from the USA has become. How much Europe spends in addition to what it used to spend if it had continued to receive Russian gas via pipelines," — said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

And more Lavrov:

The topic of resuming negotiations on Ukraine is not a top priority. Russia is not imposing negotiations on anyone - Lavrov

He noted that Russia views the possibility of resuming negotiations in Istanbul positively.

Ukraine complained about a very narrow set of topics for discussion at the negotiations in Istanbul, Lavrov said.

He added that Russia proposed, among other things, to create three negotiating groups - on humanitarian, military and political issues:

“After that, they said they were waiting until November, and then they said they weren't interested in it.”

Adding, much more from Lavrov:

There is no one-sided dependence in relations between Russia and China, and the ties in trade and energy are balanced, said Lavrov.

Other statements by the Russian Foreign Minister at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum:

➡️The philosophy of Nazism is openly resurging in Germany and Finland, and Britain has always been close to such ideas.

➡️ One of the goals of the US operation in Iran was to gain control over the oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

➡️ NATO is not in the best condition but Russia does not interfere in the alliance's internal affairs.

➡️ The idea of a new military bloc is circulating in Europe, which will include Ukraine, this new bloc will be aggressive.

➡️ Russia has many disagreements with the US administration on a number of bilateral issues and sanctions, and it's time to discuss how they see the future of economic relations with Moscow.