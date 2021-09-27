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This nun of 28 years has been asked to pray for 50 times as many vaccine deaths this year versus the rest of her tenure combined. Source: https://t.me/plasticgirlreport/19987
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72 views • September 27, 2021
This woman, who has been a nun for 28 years, said she had only been asked to pray for one person who died from a vaccine before this year. Since January, she's been asked to pray for 50 people who died from a vaccine!
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