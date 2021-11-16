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WARNING - Beware of new ” Medications “ - FLUCLOXACILLIN - RESULTS
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152 views • November 16, 2021
𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝙖𝙣’𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙩 𝙗𝙮 “ 𝙑𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨 ” 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚’𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙙 , - ,
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Flucloxacillin, also known as floxacillin, is an antibiotic used to treat skin infections, external ear infections, infections of leg ulcers, diabetic foot infections, and infection of bone. It may be used together with other medications to treat pneumonia, and endocarditis .- .
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 " 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 " 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 - 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙚 𝙊𝙭𝙞𝙙𝙚 - 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 " 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 "
.
Flucloxacillin, also known as floxacillin, is an antibiotic used to treat skin infections, external ear infections, infections of leg ulcers, diabetic foot infections, and infection of bone. It may be used together with other medications to treat pneumonia, and endocarditis .- .
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 " 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 " 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 - 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙚 𝙊𝙭𝙞𝙙𝙚 - 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 " 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 "
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