© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizen stopped by the police without any reason or mandate, Electrocuted, kicked, Defended himself by shooting this 2 demons.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • September 17, 2020
What crime commited the citizen? Here its the police mask? No afraid to catch this "deadly virus"? here is the police respect for us? here is the Police mandate? What is the law says police can kick and shock an unarmed citizen? Why they put police pics when they are young,pics from university maybe? To one more time misleded the public. "How so pretty they are"... the "police" genocidal scum. RIP... in Hell. Your Satanic time its Ending!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.