The law of freedom is not a license to sin

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James lesson #164; The law of freedom is taught by Pastor James, in James 2:12-13. It highlights deeper spiritual principles fulfilled by Jesus Christ from the Mosaic law. We note DIVINE good in comparison to human good such as in 2Thessalonians 2. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!