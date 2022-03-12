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'Revealing Ukraine' (2019) - A Documentary by Oliver Stone [11.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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70 views • March 12, 2022
Igor Lopatonok: 'For the last 5 years, Ukraine has made many headlines in the press and television news, but what has really changed in the life of Ukrainians?

Why is there a civil war still raging on the East Ukraine, in Donbas, even though it has been contained and de-escalated?

How is it possible that such a troubled third world country as present Ukraine successfully meddled in the presidential election of 2016 in such a superpower as the USA?

"Revealing Ukraine" by Igor Lopatonok continues investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following preceding "Ukraine on Fire".

In addition, it analyzes the current political backstage and its dangerous potential for the world. In the movie the main speaker - heavyweight Ukrainian politician, opposition leader -Viktor Medvedchuk is being interviewed by the renowned filmmaker Oliver Stone.

Oliver Stone also sat with Russian president Vladimir Putin to ask him a questions about Ukrainian crisis.

They share their thoughts on the reasons for the conflict and ways to solve it.

The audience will be guided through a behind the stages of the real "games of power" in a way that they can't see in any mainstream mass media.

— Igor Lopatonok

Revealing Ukraine - 2019 Documentary by Oliver Stone, is 2nd part of the 'Ukraine On Fire' series.

A sequel to his series of documentaries on the Ukraine crisis that erupted in the country after an armed coup took over the government in 2013.

"Revealing Ukraine" by Igor Lopatonok continues investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire". In addition, it analyzes the current political backstage and its dangerous potential for the world.
Revealing Ukraine (2019) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10498588/

99 views Mar 11, 2022
Anonymous56 - 14 subscribers
https://youtu.be/z3aXwJvM5NM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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