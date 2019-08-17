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What the Media Won't Tell You About FRANCE
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61 views • August 17, 2019
What the Media Won't Tell You About FRANCE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57TXqArPw3g
reallygraceful Published on Apr 19, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
What the Media Won't Tell You About FRANCE is a mini-documentary intended for educational purposes detailing the history of France, connecting the past to present events...which the media leaves a breadcrumb trail of, but never provides the entire baguette all at once.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57TXqArPw3g
reallygraceful Published on Apr 19, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
What the Media Won't Tell You About FRANCE is a mini-documentary intended for educational purposes detailing the history of France, connecting the past to present events...which the media leaves a breadcrumb trail of, but never provides the entire baguette all at once.
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