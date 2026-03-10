Broken Justice ~ Female Vocals @ JustUS Band

For those of you who do not know me I’ve been a rebel, I guess, All MY LIFE. My 1st grade teacher once pulled me from class into the hallway and told me I had a “problem with authority”. I didn’t even know what the word meant, at that time. And everything went Cattywampus from there.





Throughout the years I have hung out regularly in most of the dive bars, hole in the walls and Laying Out in biker joints in this state, as well as others.





I’ve always been interested in music, wanting to be in a band, but I had no patience to learn any instruments I tried, and can’t really even tune my radio right, but I have thru the years written down poems, or lyrics to songs I’ve always wanted to record, but I can't carry a tune in a bucket.





I was speaking with one of my supporters a few weeks ago and the subject came up. They said, “You got some lyrics written down?” I said yes. They offered to put music to the scribbled notes, and there you go, they did.





Here is the first of many songs we will be putting up on YouTube.

AND we’ve decided to have a contest!!

Contest Guidelines:

Pic any version of any song published and do a Karaoke style remake, recorded on your phone and send it to us.

Winner will be selected by votes on this page.

Winner will receive a $50 gift card from the supporter for your favorite beverage and a pack of smokes.

If you’re not a drinker or smoker, we will substitute a pair of ducks, 3 dozen eggs and a male kid goat. Might could throw in a cat.

The winner must be at least 21, NO PURCHASE IS REQUIRED to enter. Open to anyone inside the Continual US. CONTEST ENDS 4.1.2026.

Feel free to share anywhere Yont to. Share the contest with yo "partners in crime" and yo kin.

If it goes well, we will have more.

So Let’s "Git-R-Done"!!





Just-Us Band Est. 2026 Somewhere In Wood County Tx Standing up for the innocent and wrongfully accused & incarcerated by supporting non-profit organizations, advocating for criminal justice reform and raising public awareness.