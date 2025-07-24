The protest in Kiev against the law limiting the powers of NABU and SAP was once again fairly well-attended today, even though Zelensky submitted a draft law to the Rada that would restore NABU’s powers.

Adding:

🚨GERMANY & FRANCE TO TAKE ON ZELENSKY OVER ANTI-CORRUPTION ROLLBACK

Chancellor Merz and President Macron are gearing up for "intensive talks" with Zelensky on Ukraine's shocking move to cripple anti-corruption bodies.

The trigger? A controversial decision to place independent watchdogs under the Prosecutor General's control.

Mass protests erupting in Ukraine's capital, and now even the EU is finally taking notice.

Adding, US keeping the war going:

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine worth $180 million, according to a Pentagon statement.

The request from the Kiev authorities reportedly included equipment and services for training personnel, maintenance, and repair of existing U.S.-made air defense systems.