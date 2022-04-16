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⁣DID ISAAC KAPPY SHOOT HIMSELF IN THE EYE, THEN THREW HIMSELF OFF "UNDER" THE BRIDGE?
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226 views • April 16, 2022
⁣DID ISAAC KAPPY SHOT HIMSELF IN THE EYE, THEN THREW HIMSELF OFF "UNDER" THE BRIDGE?

⁣On second thought ... looks legit from police photos...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=isaac+kappy+body&;t=brave&iax=images&ia=images

Isaac Kappy's Death Scene - Actual Police Body Cam Footage May 13, 2019
https://tora3.com/video/28eee01142e44facecf9cb658a570efe

Isaac Kappy Accident Photos (WARNING: Graphic)
WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES OF A CAR ACCIDENT
https://archive.org/details/isaackappyphotos2/
These photos were allegedly obtained by FOIA request by Cory Daniel alias The Phoenix Enigma

⁣THE ISSAC KAPPY STORY - FOR THOSE WHO WERE NOT WATCHING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wGaYsly4R7hT/

Issac Kappy vs The Shadows - The Hollywood COVID-Connection-to-Pedowood
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Issac-Kappy-vs-The-Shadows---The-Hollywood-COVID-Connection-to-Pedowood:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

Isaac Kappy - Hoax perpetrators song
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Isaac-Kappy-Hoax-Perpetrators:1?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

Isaac Kappy speaks to Jim Carey
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Isaac-Kappy-Jim-Carey:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

Isaac Kappy - We will win
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Issac-Kappy-we-will-win:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

Isaac Kappy_s 2nd video exposing more Hollywood names!!!
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/isaac-kappy-s-2nd-video-exposing-more:7?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4&;lid=aeb4bacf75f50737b4b583737b201295ced93108

BRACKETS AND JACKETS: SPECIAL EPSTEIN ISLAND EDITION BY ISAAC KAPPY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Slaoy5uNgdIR/

Isaac Kappy drops names of some of the well-known friends of Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted child sex offender. They were also among his frequent guests to Little Saint James, a private island of the United States Virgin Islands, off the coast of St. Thomas. During Epstein's ownership, the island acquired local nicknames such as "Island of Sin" and "Pedophile Island" as it was alleged to be a location where sexual abuse of underage girls occurred.

"PEDOGATE & PEDOWOOD: The List of Pedophile Satanists Just Gets Longer": http://stateofthenation.co/?p=17513
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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