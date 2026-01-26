Yemen's Ansar Allah released a "teaser video" for the possible upcoming clash in the Middle East.

More: The UAE will not allow its airspace, territory, or waters to be used for military actions against Iran — UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Adding:

From yesterday's news: According to Israel’s Channel 13, a U.S. carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln has arrived in the Middle East.

Washington has pledged to bolster regional air defenses, with a THAAD missile defense battery expected to deploy in the coming days.

“We are on heightened alert due to the risk that an attack on Iran could trigger escalation here,” said the commander of the IDF Northern Command.

Also found this from last night:

ATTACK ON IRAN DATE HINT OR ANOTHER PSY OP?

The occupational Civil Aviation Authority head Shmuel Zakai warned foreign airlines that the region may be entering a “more sensitive period” by the end of the week (Jan 31 - Feb 1), according to a letter obtained by Israeli Channel 12.

After the publication Zakai issued another statement, in which he claimed that he meant the past weekend - despite sending the letter to foreign airlines today.